Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $28.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.63. 10,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,408. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.