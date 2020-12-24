STRAKS (STAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $38,804.76 and approximately $33.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,235.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $592.08 or 0.02548204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00460374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.01238437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00663884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00255022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064867 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

