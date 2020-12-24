Strs Ohio Buys 1,233 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average of $125.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

