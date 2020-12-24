Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 21.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $6,155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 1,970.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $339,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,756,939 shares of company stock valued at $404,968,488. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRTN opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities raised Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.