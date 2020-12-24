(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $213.75

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.75 and last traded at $213.75, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day moving average of $186.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.87.

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. (STZ.B) had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

About (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

