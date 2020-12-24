Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,860. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.84. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

