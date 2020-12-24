SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 70.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $62,765.93 and approximately $5.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,963,162 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

