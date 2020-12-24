Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.25

Shares of Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $934.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

About Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.