Synthetix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $215.54 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Synthetix has a market cap of $804.08 million and approximately $215.54 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for $7.28 or 0.00031175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00333502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.75 or 0.02218545 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.