Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Trading Up 7.7%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.01. 280,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 343,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $965.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $342,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,826,166.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,225. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

