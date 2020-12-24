Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.24. 931,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 671,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $601.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Talos Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Talos Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Talos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.