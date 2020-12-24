Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $41.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

TENB stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.68. 228,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,285. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,343,137.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenable by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

