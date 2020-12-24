The AES (NYSE:AES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.15

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 53064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Get The AES alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The AES by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after buying an additional 3,966,426 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 299.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,135 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the third quarter worth about $47,002,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,263,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.