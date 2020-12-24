The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Acquires $2,500,000.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mario J. Gabelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Mario J. Gabelli acquired 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $11,290.00.

Shares of GRX opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

