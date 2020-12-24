The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,868,000 after acquiring an additional 347,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG opened at $199.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.62.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

