Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,183 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,056,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,637.13.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $966,803.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,272 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $1,932,934.88.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $547,313.25.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $938,720.23.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $9,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

