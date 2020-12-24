ThoreCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $394.50 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $394.50 million and $33,020.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $4,550.85 or 0.19459975 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00674975 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00151301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00373206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00062741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00094988 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

