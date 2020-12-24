Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.38. Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 13,700 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.13 million and a P/E ratio of -19.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 20.51 and a quick ratio of 18.47.

Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) Company Profile (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.