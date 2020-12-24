Titanium Sands Limited (TSL.AX) (ASX:TSL) Insider Lee Christensen Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Titanium Sands Limited (TSL.AX) (ASX:TSL) insider Lee Christensen bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$250,000.00 ($178,571.43).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.04.

Titanium Sands Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia and Sri Lanka. It holds five exploration licenses for heavy mineral sands located in North West Sri Lanka on Mannar Island and the adjacent mainland coast. The company was formerly known as Windimurra Vanadium Limited and changed its name to Titanium Sands Limited in December 2016.

