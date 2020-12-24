Titanium Sands Limited (TSL.AX) (ASX:TSL) Insider Lee Christensen Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Titanium Sands Limited (TSL.AX) (ASX:TSL) insider Lee Christensen bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$250,000.00 ($178,571.43).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.04.
Titanium Sands Limited (TSL.AX) Company Profile
