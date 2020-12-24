Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.28. Top Ships shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 3,233,637 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Top Ships as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

