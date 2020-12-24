Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.27. Track Group shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 5,934 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

About Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices, and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include hardware and software applications, device-agnostic operating systems, and accessories, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices.

