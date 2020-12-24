TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,324.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $18,551.37 and approximately $2,324.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00137128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00678465 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00152212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00375152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00096962 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

