Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPRKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

