TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 100.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of TrueBlue worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $680.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.81. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised their price target on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

