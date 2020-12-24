TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 68.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TrueCar by 309.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

