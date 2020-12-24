TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.16

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.61. TrueCar shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 403,929 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.
The firm has a market cap of $468.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 882,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 232,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
