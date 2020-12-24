TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.16

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.61. TrueCar shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 403,929 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

The firm has a market cap of $468.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 882,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 232,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

