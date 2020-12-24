TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $65,285.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00136551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00678170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00151457 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00373055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00096394 BTC.

