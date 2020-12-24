Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $36.79 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.