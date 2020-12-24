Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $83,330.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,247.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

