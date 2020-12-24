Truist Financial Corp Has $294,000 Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 184,287 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 48,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

