Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after buying an additional 2,184,323 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $102,561,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 261.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,765,000 after buying an additional 428,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,109,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

