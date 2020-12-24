Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNSL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $385.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.