Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,166 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after buying an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

HealthEquity stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,376.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.