Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDHY. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 130.0% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 132.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

