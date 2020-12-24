UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,385 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Inogen worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter valued at $269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Inogen by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inogen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Inogen by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 148,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

INGN opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $964.34 million, a P/E ratio of -484.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.