UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 9,200 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Financial worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,147,000 after buying an additional 379,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 116,142 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLBK opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler cut Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

