UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $963.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

