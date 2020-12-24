UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,726 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 107.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $948.07 million, a PE ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

