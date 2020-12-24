UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of AAR worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth about $378,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 37.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 120.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $35.96 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

