UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Veeco Instruments worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Barclays began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

