Ultimate Secure Cash Trading Down 78.7% Over Last Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $84,471.28 and approximately $550.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 78.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

