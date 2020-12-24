UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

UMH stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $625.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.