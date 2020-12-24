Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $7.35 on Top Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $18.66 million and $8.12 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.35 or 0.00031552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001384 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,540,016 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

