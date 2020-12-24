UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00330242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars.

