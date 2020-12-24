Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Insider Rodney C. Favaron Sells 25,880 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $1,215,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Upland Software by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 23.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 53.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

