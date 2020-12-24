ValuEngine Lowers Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.