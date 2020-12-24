Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 700 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 20.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

