Van ECK Associates Corp Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period.

AA opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.49. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

