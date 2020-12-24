Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after buying an additional 779,794 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 78,527 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSA opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

