Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $26,000 in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.02. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.